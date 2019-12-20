Zacks: Analysts Set $15.00 Price Target for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

BCBP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 104,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.