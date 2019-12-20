Zacks: Analysts Set $18.00 Price Target for Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akerna an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,872. Akerna has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

