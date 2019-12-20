Zacks: Analysts Set $36.00 Target Price for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at $593,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $56,963.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $600,537.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.2% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

