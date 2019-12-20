Zacks: Analysts Set $37.00 Target Price for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Verso’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Verso stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 386,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,962. The stock has a market cap of $633.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verso has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million. Verso had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. Analysts predict that Verso will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verso by 38.5% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verso by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Verso by 16.2% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 716,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verso by 51.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 238,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

