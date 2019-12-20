Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will report sales of $1.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. ArQule posted sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year sales of $3.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.00 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $23.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArQule.

Get ArQule alerts:

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARQL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ArQule presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule during the third quarter worth $50,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArQule during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ArQule by 272.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ArQule by 53,511.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArQule stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. ArQule has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArQule (ARQL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.