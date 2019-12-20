Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 924,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,896. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $139.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

