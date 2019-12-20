Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 924,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,896. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $139.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.21.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply