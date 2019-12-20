Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($4.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%.

Several research firms have commented on XERS. ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.39.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

