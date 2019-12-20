Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.00 Price Target for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Athersys an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 52.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 25,189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Athersys by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 177,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.17 on Friday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 458.03%. The business had revenue of ($0.36) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

