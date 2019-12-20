Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.75 Price Target for CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CEPU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 19.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 89.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEPU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 279,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $714.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $156.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.74 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

