Zacks: Brokerages Set $41.00 Target Price for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

