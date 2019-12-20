Zacks: Brokerages Set $43.50 Target Price for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $43.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NYSE VPG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.36. 43,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,410. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $463.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $382,741.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,475 shares of company stock worth $545,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

