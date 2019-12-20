Zacks: Brokerages Set $48.00 Target Price for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 26 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
DLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.
In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,378,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Deluxe by 200.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 393.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deluxe stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.33. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.
Deluxe Company Profile
Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.
Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deluxe (DLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.