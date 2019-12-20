Zacks: Brokerages Set $62.25 Price Target for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $62.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,093,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,241 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,728,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after buying an additional 1,640,820 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,351,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,971 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,149,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.