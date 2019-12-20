Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.00 Price Target for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 1,487,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,093. The company has a market cap of $590.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.31 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

