Zacks: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Erie Indemnity’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $168.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $123.94 and a 12-month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 65.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.