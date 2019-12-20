Zacks: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $103,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $766,661. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

