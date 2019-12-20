Zacks Investment Research Comments on CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s Q4 2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

CPKF stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.56.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

