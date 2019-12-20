Zacks: Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given $80.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $80.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Novanta stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Novanta has a 12 month low of $57.07 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Novanta by 2,775.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after buying an additional 683,953 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,591,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,352,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,422,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 270,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 149,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

