Zacks: OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OFS Credit an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCCI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. 1,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,834. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

