Zacks: ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
IX opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. ORIX has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $85.75.
ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 121.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.
