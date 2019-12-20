Zacks: P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $54.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the second quarter worth $247,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.48. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 5.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

