Zacks: Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RCKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,114 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,416 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 18.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

