Zacks: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Given $32.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.93 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE SCU opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

