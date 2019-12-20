Zap (ZAP) Trading 21.6% Lower This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Zap has a market capitalization of $283,226.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.17 or 0.06797059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

