ZB One Day Volume Hits $216.73 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.