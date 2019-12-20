ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00062371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00610416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00239424 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004840 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086907 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005453 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,663,750 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

