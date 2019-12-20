ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $194,655.00 and $320.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 22,939,582 coins and its circulating supply is 11,028,117 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

