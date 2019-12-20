Zetacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,006.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $196,042.00 and $10,006.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.02633460 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00555880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000547 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,790,200 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

