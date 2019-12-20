Zeusshield (ZSC) Achieves Market Cap of $339,574.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $339,574.00 and $7,242.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

