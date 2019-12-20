Zipper (ZIP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Zipper token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin. During the last week, Zipper has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034525 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001109 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

ZIP is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

