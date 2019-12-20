ZMINE Trading Down 0.6% This Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ZMINE token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $223,143.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

