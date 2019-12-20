ZPER 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,216.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One ZPER token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Coinsuper. ZPER has a market capitalization of $785,570.00 and approximately $2,216.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052735 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00329826 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004077 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014476 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,314,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, HitBTC, Liquid, BitForex, Bit-Z and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.