ZumCoin Price Down 4% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $857,324.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

