$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Culp reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Culp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Culp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CULP opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Culp has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.68 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

