$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

Matador Resources stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Matador Resources by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

