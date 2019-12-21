$0.28 EPS Expected for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.18. Twitter reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

Twitter stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 21,850,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,069,280. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $360,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,338. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

