$0.29 EPS Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

OGE stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

