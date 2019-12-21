$0.31 EPS Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Resources Connection reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RECN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Resources Connection by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Resources Connection by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Resources Connection by 31.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 361,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $540.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.14. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

