$0.33 EPS Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Flex posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Flex’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,819. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. Flex has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $410,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,214,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,941 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,925,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,216 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,753,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,906,000 after purchasing an additional 240,106 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,331,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,008 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,069,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

