-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equillium (NYSE:EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.34). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

EQ opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Equillium in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equillium by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

