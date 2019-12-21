-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.28). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $20.31. 1,793,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.86. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $145,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 21,017 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $303,485.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,417 shares of company stock valued at $536,649. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,714 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after buying an additional 857,143 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 388.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 133,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 586,589 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

