-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

