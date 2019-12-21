$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.44. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJI. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

