$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1,428.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 222,317 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter worth about $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 83,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.63. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

