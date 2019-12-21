$0.45 EPS Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Inphi also reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPHI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of IPHI opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Inphi has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.54 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.