$0.50 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,742,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 235,388 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

