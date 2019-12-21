$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $965.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE:SBH opened at $17.83 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,286,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,576,000 after buying an additional 88,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 643,502 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 147,897 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

