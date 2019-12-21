-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.55). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. ValuEngine downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $599,747.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,490 shares of company stock worth $1,558,589. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

NSTG stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $971.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

