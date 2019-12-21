$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.66. La-Z-Boy also reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.98%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of LZB opened at $31.24 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $495,432.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after buying an additional 388,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,258,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 429,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.