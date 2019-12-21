$0.64 EPS Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,942 shares of company stock worth $17,170,939. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after buying an additional 794,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,845,000 after purchasing an additional 256,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.40. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

